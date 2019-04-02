Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Otto Somppi to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Otto Somppi to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Somppi, 21, has skated in 21 games with the Crunch this season recording a goal and an assist. He has also played in 21 games with the Solar Bears collecting 12 goals and 12 assists. The Helsinki, Finland native appeared in three playoff games with the Crunch last season.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward played in 178 career QMJHL games all with the Halifax Mooseheads from 2015 to 2018 earning 170 points (58g, 112a).
Somppi was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 206th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
