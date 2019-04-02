Condors Drop 3-1 Decision in Manitoba

April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Bakersfield Condors (39-19-3-1; 83pts) dropped the opener of a three-game road trip, 3-1, to the Manitoba Moose (35-28-5-2; 77pts) on Tuesday night. RW Braden Christoffer scored the lone goal for the Condors who outshot the Moose, 41-21.

FIRST PERIOD

MOOSE GOAL: RW Seth Griffith (15th) from the high slot on the power play; Assists: Dano, Appleton; Time of goal: 17:37; MB leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 12, MB - 5 SECOND PERIOD

MOOSE GOAL: C Logan Shaw (26th) power play one-timer; Assists: Schilling, Griffith; Time of goal: 8:22; MB leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 14 , MB - 7 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Braden Christoffer (6th) on a the backhand off a slick feed in front; Assists: Vesey, Esposito; Time of goal: 9:19; MB leads, 2-1

MOOSE GOAL: RW Mason Appleton (12th) into an empty net; Unassisted; Time of goal: 19:22; MB leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 15, MB - 9 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Berdin (MB) 2. Girard (MB) 3. Griffith (MB)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7 ; MB - 3/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 41 ; MB - 21

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-6-5; 20/18); MB - Berdin (10-6-3; 41/40)

The Condors are 23-4-2 in their last 29 games and suffered consecutive losses for the first time since Jan. 11

C Luke Esposito has eight points (4g-4a) in his last 12 games and had an assist tonight

The Condors are now 2-1-0 against Manitoba and 7-3-0 against the Central Division

Bakersfield is in Manitoba on Wednesday and in San Antonio on Saturday

Scratches: Kulevich, Russell, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.