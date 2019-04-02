Condors Drop 3-1 Decision in Manitoba
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Bakersfield Condors (39-19-3-1; 83pts) dropped the opener of a three-game road trip, 3-1, to the Manitoba Moose (35-28-5-2; 77pts) on Tuesday night. RW Braden Christoffer scored the lone goal for the Condors who outshot the Moose, 41-21.
FIRST PERIOD
MOOSE GOAL: RW Seth Griffith (15th) from the high slot on the power play; Assists: Dano, Appleton; Time of goal: 17:37; MB leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 12, MB - 5 SECOND PERIOD
MOOSE GOAL: C Logan Shaw (26th) power play one-timer; Assists: Schilling, Griffith; Time of goal: 8:22; MB leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 14 , MB - 7 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Braden Christoffer (6th) on a the backhand off a slick feed in front; Assists: Vesey, Esposito; Time of goal: 9:19; MB leads, 2-1
MOOSE GOAL: RW Mason Appleton (12th) into an empty net; Unassisted; Time of goal: 19:22; MB leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 15, MB - 9 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Berdin (MB) 2. Girard (MB) 3. Griffith (MB)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7 ; MB - 3/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 41 ; MB - 21
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25-6-5; 20/18); MB - Berdin (10-6-3; 41/40)
The Condors are 23-4-2 in their last 29 games and suffered consecutive losses for the first time since Jan. 11
C Luke Esposito has eight points (4g-4a) in his last 12 games and had an assist tonight
The Condors are now 2-1-0 against Manitoba and 7-3-0 against the Central Division
Bakersfield is in Manitoba on Wednesday and in San Antonio on Saturday
Scratches: Kulevich, Russell, Manning, Yamamoto, Montoya
