Griffins Visit California for Three Games

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Ontario Reign // Wed., April 3 // 10 p.m. EDT // Citizens Business Bank Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 9:35 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-1-0-0 Overall. Second of two meetings overall, first and last at Citizens Business Bank Arena

All-Time Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 0-1-0-0 Overall

NHL Affiliation: Los Angeles Kings

Noteworthy: Wednesday's game marks Grand Rapids' inaugural visit to Ontario.

GRIFFINS at San Jose Barracuda // Fri., April 5 // 10 p.m. EDT // SAP Center at San Jose

GRIFFINS at San Jose Barracuda // Sat., April 6 // 4:15 p.m. EDT // SAP Center at San Jose

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 9:35 p.m. on Friday and

ESPN 96.1 FM at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-0-0-0 Road, 1-1-0-0 Overall. Third and fourth of four meetings overall, first and second of two at the SAP Center at San Jose

All-Time Series: 1-0-0-1 Road, 3-2-0-1 Overall

NHL Affiliation: San Jose Sharks

Noteworthy: The Griffins and Barracuda split the two meetings in West Michigan earlier this season with San Jose winning 4-0 on Jan. 25 and the Griffins responding with a 3-2 shootout victory the next night.

Last Week's Results

Tues., March 26 GRIFFINS 5 at Iowa Wild 2 38-19-6-4 (86 points, 2nd Central Division)

Fri., March 29 Chicago Wolves 4 at GRIFFINS 3 38-20-6-4 (86 points, 2nd Central)

Sat., March 30 GRIFFINS 1 at Rockford IceHogs 4 38-21-6-4 (86 points, 2nd Central)

Sun., March 31 Milwaukee Admirals 3 at GRIFFINS 1 38-22-6-4 (86 points, 2nd Central)

Status Update: The Grand Rapids Griffins' magic number to extend their franchise-record Calder Cup Playoff streak to seven years stands at four points. Grand Rapids is in sole possession of second place in the Central Division standings with a 38-22-6-4 record and 86 points, trailing Chicago by six points and leading Iowa by six. The Griffins will look to end a three-game slide when they head to California for games against the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda this week.

Playoffs?: The Griffins' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is at four. Should they secure their spot, it will extend their franchise-record postseason streak to seven years and mark the 17th time in the franchise's 23-year history they have qualified for the league's playoffs (includes IHL). Ben Simon is seeking to become the eighth head coach in franchise history to lead the Griffins to the postseason during his first full season behind the bench, joining Dave Allison (1996-97), Bruce Cassidy (2000-01), Danton Cole (2002-03), Greg Ireland (2005-06) Curt Fraser (2008-09), Jeff Blashill (2012-13) and Todd Nelson (2015-16).

Follow the Leader(s):

Points: Chris Terry (60)

Goals: Terry (28)

Assists: Terry (32)

Plus-Minus: Turner Elson, Vili Saarijarvi (+19)

PIM: Dylan McIlrath (94)

Wins: Harri Sateri (22)

GAA: Patrik Rybar (2.30)

Save %: Rybar (0.915)

Last Week's Notes:

Tuesday at Iowa - Grand Rapids scored the game's final three goals and improved to 2-1-1-1 in the six-game season series...Behind a goal and two assists, Brian Lashoff recorded a career-high three points...Givani Smith extended his point streak to three with his sixth goal of the season...Chris Terry has points in four straight after netting his team-leading 28th goal...Carter Camper (16) and Matt Ford (11) also lit the lamp...Harri Sateri made 17 saves and has points in five of his last six road appearances (4-1-1)...Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 37-19 and has outshot the Wild 171-115 in five meetings this season.

Recap | Highlights

Friday vs. Chicago - The Griffins finished 3-5-0-0 in the season series...Chicago led 4-0 at the 0:28 mark of the second period...Chase Pearson, skating in his third pro game, notched his first goal at 7:59 of the third period...Carter Camper (17) and Wade Megan (17) also lit the lamp...Chicago finished 3-for-4 on the power play and Grand Rapids was 1-for-7...Grand Rapids made an in-game goalie change for the first time of the season.

Recap | Highlights

Saturday at Rockford - Grand Rapids wrapped up the 10-game season series with a 3-3-4-0 record...Rockford scored three unanswered goals in the third period...Colin Campbell netted his seventh goal of the season at 4:41 of the second period...Patrik Rybar stopped 30 of 33 shots...Grand Rapids finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Recap | Highlights

Sunday vs. Milwaukee - Grand Rapids had its five-game winning streak against Milwaukee snapped...The capacity crowd of 10,834 marked the Griffins' seventh sellout of the season and sixth since New Year's Eve...Chris Terry became the 96th player in AHL history to achieve 500 or more points after he picked up the primary assist on Turner Elson's power play goal...Elson's goal was his 17th of the season, equaling a career high...Patrik Rybar made 25 saves while appearing in his third game in as many days...404 dogs were in attendance for the Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game...Milwaukee scored two goals 1:16 apart in the second period...Defenseman Kevin Tansey, signed to a professional tryout earlier in the day, made his Griffins debut.

Recap | Highlights

Current Playoff Picture:

CENTRAL DIVISION

Friendly Confines: The Griffins are averaging 8,122 fans per game with two home games remaining. Grand Rapids is on track to finish with an increase over last season (7,960 avg.) and post an average of 8,000+ for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

(Don't) Put It In Reverse Terr: Chris Terry became the 96th player in AHL history to amass 500 or more points when he tallied an assist on Turner Elson's power play goal on Sunday. With 28 goals (T8th in AHL), 60 points (T8th) and 32 assists - all team highs - Terry has reached the 60-point mark for the sixth time in his AHL career.

AHL's Active Goal Leaders:

1) Chris Bourque (BRI) - 250

2) Chris Mueller (TOR) - 221

3) Chris Terry - 211

AHL's Active Point Leaders:

1) Chris Bourque (BRI) - 742

2) T.J. Hensick (SJ) - 583

3) Cal O'Reilly (IA) - 574

4) Travis Morin (TEX) - 561

T5) Chris Mueller (TOR) - 525

T5) Chris Conner (LV) - 525

7) Chris Terry - 500

Getting the Call: Eight members of Grand Rapids' projected playoff roster are currently with the Red Wings, including forwards Christoffer Ehn, Martin Frk, Matt Puempel and Dominic Turgeon, and defensemen Jake Chelios, Joe Hicketts, Filip Hronek and Dylan McIlrath.

Adding to the List: Jake Chelios became the 179th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL, as well as the 100th player in franchise history to make his NHL debut after playing for Grand Rapids, when he skated in Detroit's 4-0 win vs. New Jersey last Friday at Little Caesars Arena. He was also the 100th player in franchise history to make his NHL debut after playing for Grand Rapids. Chelios finished with a plus-one rating in 17:11 of ice time.

Griffins to Wings: A total of 14 players have skated in games for both the Griffins and Red Wings this season.

Jake Chelios - DET: 2 GP, 18:09 avg., 0-0-0, +1, 0 PIM // GR: 59 GP, 1-13-14, +17, 22 PIM

Dennis Cholowski - DET: 52 GP, 18:15 avg., 7-9-16, -20, 16 PIM // GR: 19 GP, 0-8-8, +6, 10 PIM

Christoffer Ehn - DET: 57 GP, 10:19 avg., 3-6-9, -4, 6 PIM // GR: 14 GP, 2-5-7, +6, 8 PIM

Martin Frk - DET: 27 GP, 8:44 avg., 1-5-6, -8, 2 PIM // GR: 10 GP, 4-9-13, +12, 6 PIM

Joe Hicketts - DET: 8 GP, 17:05 avg., 0-0-0, -6, 0 PIM // GR: 61 GP, 3-24-27, +5, 50 PIM

Filip Hronek - DET: 43 GP, 19:59 avg., 5-15-20, -9, 30 PIM // GR: 28 GP, 7-16-23, +4, 45 PIM

Brian Lashoff - DET: 4 GP, 13:39 avg., 0-1-1, -1, 2 PIM // GR: 48 GP, 1-13-14, +8, 25 PIM

Dylan McIlrath - DET: 4 GP, 15:55 avg., 0-0-0, +3, 2 PIM // GR: 49 GP, 1-8-9, +12, 94 PIM

Wade Megan - DET: 11 GP, 7:52 avg., 0-1-1, -4, 2 PIM // GR: 43 GP, 17-17-34, +11, 34 PIM

Matt Puempel - DET: 5 GP, 10:11 avg., 0-0-0, -1, 0 PIM // GR: 59 GP, 24-26-50, +6, 38 PIM

Michael Rasmussen - DET: 62 GP, 12:04 avg., 8-10-18, -8, 29 PIM // GR (conditioning stint): 3 GP, 2-0-2, even, 0 PIM

Libor Sulak - DET: 6 GP, 19:22 avg., 0-0-0, -4, 6 PIM // GR: 57 GP, 4-8-12, -5, 38 PIM

Dominic Turgeon - DET: 1 GP, 12:19 avg., 0-0-0, -1, 0 PIM // GR: 69 GP, 6-13-19, even, 39 PIM

Filip Zadina - DET: 9 GP, 15:23 avg., 1-2-3, -5, 0 PIM // GR: 53 GP, 16-17-33, -13, 18 PIM

Road Work: The Griffins concluded their season-high six-game road trip last Tuesday at Iowa with a 5-1 record, the most successful six-game swing in franchise history and the second-best trip of at least six games (finished 6-1 during a seven-game trip from March 25-April 7, 2000). Grand Rapids has won three of its last four away games and five of its last seven.

Home Cooking: The Griffins have just two more games left at Van Andel Arena in the regular season. Despite a recent four-game winless streak at home (0-3-1-0), Grand Rapids shows a 22-8-3-3 overall mark inside friendly confines and ranks among the league's home leaders with 22 wins (T5th), 50 points (4th) and a 0.694 points percentage (6th). The Griffins have won 20 or more home games for the seventh straight season. Grand Rapids is a +19 in goal differential at home while averaging 3.14 goals and operating at 18.47% on the power play, compared to -7, 2.76 and 9.70% on the road. Chris Terry (14-20-34), Carter Camper (12-19-31) and Matt Puempel (12-15-27) lead the team in scoring at home. Harri Sateri is 13-2-2 at Van Andel Arena with a 2.42 GAA and a 0.909 save percentage while Patrik Rybar is 9-6-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a 0.914 save mark.

Wade For It: In 29 GP in 2019, Wade Megan leads Grand Rapids with 27 points and 14 goals while tying for third with 13 assists and ranking third with a plus-nine rating. He has produced 10 points (4-6-10) in his last 11 outings.

Page Turner: Sixth-year pro Turner Elson has set new career highs this season in both points (38) and assists (21) and tied his career best in goals with 17.

You're a Wizard, Harri: Harri Sateri has points in eight of his last nine decisions (5-1-3) and in his last 18 games he is 11-3-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a 0.915 save percentage. With 22 victories - which tie for 10th in the AHL - the Finnish netminder has reached the 20-win mark for the first time in his AHL career.

Rybar Supports: Patrik Rybar, in his first season in North America, is third in the league with 2.30 GAA and in his last 13 appearances he shows a 7-6-0 record to go along with a 2.10 GAA, a 0.924 save percentage and two shutouts.

Marching On: Finishing with a 7-5-2-0 slate in the month, the Griffins secured a winning record in March for the 11th consecutive season and have combined for a 85-47-7-8 (0.629) mark in the month since 2008-09.

Steady Presence: Brian Lashoff's 448 games played rank first among active players who've spent their entire AHL career with the same team and place 13th all time.

Free Hockey: The Griffins have been involved in 21 games this season that have been tied after regulation, setting a single-season franchise record. The 2008-09 and 2006-07 teams both played 20 games tied after 60 minutes. The Griffins are 5-6 in overtime this season and 6-4 in a shootout.

Griffins in General: Grand Rapids needs two wins and four points to reach 40 and 90, respectively, for the seventh consecutive season...The Griffins were the second team in the Western Conference to reach 80 points following a 2-1 shootout win at San Antonio on March 19...Grand Rapids became the first in the West to hit the 70-point plateau after a 4-3 shootout win against Texas on Feb. 22...The Griffins became the fifth team in the league this season to reach 30 victories after a 3-2 overtime win vs. San Antonio on Feb. 16...Grand Rapids achieved 30 Ws or more in its first 53 games for the sixth time in the last seven seasons...The Griffins' 3-0 win against Milwaukee on Jan. 19 marked the franchise's 950th all-time regular season victory...Grand Rapids is 965-651-27-57-112 (0.587) in the regular season since 1996-97...Grand Rapids' 305 regular season wins and 660 points since the 2012-13 campaign are both the second-most in the AHL in that time, trailing only Toronto (315 / 681) and just ahead of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (301 / 651).

Milestones Within Reach:

Turner Elson - needs two games played to reach 300 in the AHL

Brian Lashoff - needs two points to reach 100 as a Griffin/in the AHL, needs two games played to reach 450 as a Griffin/in the AHL

Wade Megan - needs five goals to reach 100 in the AHL

Derek Hulak - needs two points to reach 100 in the AHL

Colin Campbell - needs four points to reach 100 as a Griffin

Matthew Ford - needs three points to reach 100 as a Griffin, needs four goals to reach 200 in the AHL

Harri Sateri - needs four games played to reach 200 in the AHL

Golden State Games: This week will mark games No. 14, 15 and 16 for Grand Rapids in the state of California, including playoffs. The Griffins are 4-7-0-2 (0.385), which includes 1-1 in the postseason.

Pacific Coasting: The Griffins are 7-9-0-3 all time against current Pacific Division foes in the regular season, including 2-4-0-2 on the road.

Ontario Notes: Current record 22-30-6-4, 54 points, 7th Pacific Division...The teams will meet for the second-time ever and the first at Ontario...Ontario will mark the 53rd different road city and Citizens Business Bank Arena will be the 64th different road venue the Griffins have competed in since the franchise's inception in 1996...The last time Grand Rapids played at a Kings affiliate was Jan. 3, 2009 when the Griffins defeated the Manchester Monarchs by a 2-1 final at Verizon Wireless Arena in New Hampshire...In the inaugural meetings between the teams on Nov. 16 at Van Andel Arena, Ontario scored three third-period power play goals and won 4-3...In the first matchup, Chris Terry scored seven seconds into the game, the fastest goal to open any period in Griffins franchise history...After the first meeting, Ontario stood at 5-5-2-1 and Grand Rapids was 7-7-0-1 and since that time the teams have gone 17-25-4-3 and 31-15-6-3, respectively...Ontario's fourth-year head coach Mike Stothers served as Grand Rapids' bench boss during the 2007-08 campaign when the Griffins finished with a 31-41-2-6 record and a fifth-place standing in the North Division...After Wednesday, the Griffins will have played at all five of the current AHL teams in California.

Ontario Connections: Captain Matthew Ford is from West Hills, Calif., about 60 miles west of Ontario...Dennis Cholowski and Mikey Eyssimont were teammates at St. Cloud State in 2016-17...Drake Rymsha is from Huntington Woods, a suburb of Detroit...Jamie Devane played his junior hockey with the OHL's Plymouth Whalers from 2008-12...Chris Terry and Brett Sutter both split time between the Charlotte Checkers and Carolina Hurricanes from 2011-14.

San Jose Notes: Current record 35-20-3-4, 77 points, 2nd Pacific Division...Grand Rapids has points in both of its regular season visits to the SAP Center (1-0-0-1) and has points in four of the six all-time meetings vs. San Jose (3-2-0-1)...The Griffins and Barracuda split the two meetings in West Michigan earlier this season with San Jose winning 4-0 on Jan. 25 and the Griffins responding with a 3-2 shootout win the next night...Roy Sommer is in his league-record 21st season as an AHL head coach and all have been in the Sharks organization...Sommer is the AHL's all-time head coaching leader in games coached and wins...Sommer appeared in 54 games with the Grand Rapids Owls across two seasons (1977-78, 1979-80) and totaled 43 points (21-22-43)...T.J. Hensick played at Michigan from 2003-07 and has skated in 47 games with the Toledo Walleye, the ECHL affiliate of Grand Rapids and Detroit, this season showing 58 points (17-41-58).

Win Some, Lose Some: Compare the statistics between the Griffins' 38 wins and 32 (including OT and SO) losses:

GF GA PP% PK% SF SA

W (38) 3.82 1.82 19.75% 87.77% 30.68 27.71

L (32) 1.94 3.94 8.21% 68.29% 31.66 28.28

Back to Backs: This weekend will mark the 25th of 26 times total this season the Griffins will play on consecutive nights.

W L (incl. OT, SO) GF GA PP% PK% SF SA

First Night 10 14 2.92 2.83 16.83% 77.01% 31.71 26.71

Second Night 15 9 2.83 2.75 11.22% 80.00% 29.83 28.04

Third Night 1 2 3.33 3.00 7.69% 57.14% 34.33 31.00

