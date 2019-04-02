Penguins Barrage Bridgeport with Early Goals in 3-1 Win
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins brought an early onslaught of offense to their Tuesday morning game with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and earned a 3-1 win at Webster Bank Arena.
After the game's 10:30 a.m. puck drop, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (34-26-7-3) rattled off three goals in the first seven minutes of the contest, building a lead that Bridgeport never truly threatened the rest of the day.
The Penguins were awarded a power play a mere 33 seconds into the game. Ryan Haggerty lit the lamp with a one-timer 14 seconds into the man advantage, putting his team in an early lead.
Chase Berger blistered a shot past the blocker-side of Bridgeport goalie Jeremy Smith at 5:37 of the first period, giving him his first AHL goal and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-0 advantage. That lead increased to 3-0 less than a minute later, when Haggerty unleashed another lethal shot to the back of the Sound Tigers' net on a set face-off play.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's offense continued to generate grade-A scoring chances throughout the rest of the opening frame, but Smith settled in and prevented the Penguins from ballooning their lead any more.
Bridgeport showed some push-back in the third period, out-shooting its opponent, 18-4, in the final frame of regulation. One of those 18 bids went in, as Grant Hutton's slap shot was tipped in by Jeff Kubiak at 8:49 of the third period. However, Tristan Jarry was otherwise impenetrable, denying 32 shots for his 23rd win of the season.
Smith made 29 saves in defeat.
The Penguins went one-for-five on the power play, while their penalty kill was successful on four of its five shorthanded situations.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 5 against the Binghamton Devils. The Devils' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also the Penguins' final Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with lower-bowl seating available for $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Devils is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, including full season and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2019
- T-Birds, Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series Wednesday Night in Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Key Weekend in Playoff Push - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #63 Preview: Tucson at Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Dallas Stars' Ben Bishop Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month - AHL
- Penguins Barrage Bridgeport with Early Goals in 3-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- the Rocket this Week - Laval Rocket
- Bears Weekly: Playoff Berth Closer as Bears Head to Canada - Hershey Bears
- Kubiak scores Bridgeport's lone goal and Hutton collects first pro point in setback on Tuesday afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Thunderbirds Sign F Craig Martin to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Clinch Atlantic Division Championship - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Checkers Announce First-Round Home Playoff Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Visit California for Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Patrick Newell to ATO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Reassign Dylan Sikura to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolanin Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Try to Clinch Playoff Spot Today - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Key Weekend in Playoff Push
- Penguins Barrage Bridgeport with Early Goals in 3-1 Win
- Penguins Recall Cedric Lacroix from Wheeling
- Penguins Lose to Thunderbirds, 4-1
- Penguins Reassign RenÃ¢rs Krastenbergs to Wheeling