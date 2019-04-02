Thunderbirds Sign F Craig Martin to ATO
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Craig Martin to an Amateur Tryout.
The 24-year-old native of Trail, B.C. completed a four-year NCAA career with Quinnipiac University, during which he accumulated 27 goals and 48 assists for 75 points in 134 games as a Bobcat. As a freshman in 2015-16, Martin and the Bobcats reached the NCAA championship game.
The Thunderbirds start a three-game week with the final matchup of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. before embarking on a weekend trip to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Saturday (6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.).
Images from this story
|
Forward Craig Martin with Quinnipiac University
