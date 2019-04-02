Wolanin Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Belleville Senators while also recalling defenceman Andreas Englund.

Wolanin has played in 28 games with Ottawa this season where he has four goals and 12 points and is a plus four. The rookie has also lined up in 35 games with Belleville tallying six goals and 26 points, the most on the Sens among defencemen.

Englund, the Sens' all-time leader in games played, has lined up in 63 contests this year and has a career high 14 points (three goals). He's previously played in six NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they host the Syracuse Crunch. Tickets are available.

