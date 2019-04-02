IceHogs Ride Third Period Surge Past Rampage

ROCKFORD, IL - Dylan Sikura and Will Pelletier each scored two goals and the Rockford IceHogs (33-28-10) rode a four-goal surge in the third period to earn a 5-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage (28-36-7) on Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Rampage lost in regulation for just the second time this season when holding a lead after two periods, falling to 0-5-1 in their last six visits to BMO Harris Bank Center.

With the Rampage leading 3-1, Pelletier scored the first of his two goals, both scored in a span of 13 seconds. At 6:12 of the third period, Tyler Sikura dropped a pass for Pelletier at the top of the left circle for a wrist shot over Jared Coreau's shoulder that made it 3-2. Off the ensuing center-ice face-off, Anthony Louis carried the puck on the left wing and fed Pelletier driving to the net. The puck rattled in the crease before Pelletier slid home his seventh of the season at 6:25, tying the game 3-3.

At 15:25, Dylan Sikura netted his second goal of the game and 15th of the season, walking the puck to the slot off the right-wing wall and beating Coreau to the glove side. Former Rampage forward Andreas Martinsen made it 5-3 just 25 seconds later, finishing a 3-on-1 rush for his third of the year.

It was Dylan Sikura's first game with Rockford since Feb. 9 following a lengthy recall to Chicago. He tallied six goals in seven games against the Rampage this season.

Joey LaLeggia opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the contest, beating Rockford goaltender Collin Delia upstairs from the left wing on a 2-on-1 rush for his 12th goal of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead. LaLeggia has points in five straight games with two goals and six points in that span.

The Rampage extended their lead at 9:58 of the second period. Under heavy forecheck pressure, Martinsen threw a blind pass in front of the Rockford net and onto the tape of Ryan Olsen. Olsen quickly moved the puck to his backhand and flipped it past Delia for his 14th goal of the season, and second in as many games, to make it 2-0.

Dylan Sikura got the IceHogs on the board at 12:12 of the second period, a one-timer from the high slot off a Peter Holland feed. Charlie Sampair restored the two-goal Rampage lead at 16:52, intercepting a Joni Tuulola pass and beating Delia from the left wing for his third goal of the season.

The Rampage finished the season series 4-3-1 against Rockford. San Antonio is 6-25-4 on the road this season. The IceHogs moved to within one point of the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Rampage are back in action on Wednesday night at Panther Arena for their final meeting of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals. The game begins at 7 p.m. CT and is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: LaLeggia (12), Olsen (14), Sampair (3) Jared Coreau: 27 saves on 32 shots Power Play: 0-for-2 Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS: 1) Will Pelletier - RFD 2) Dylan Sikura - RFD 3) Henri Jokiharju - RFD

