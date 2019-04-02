Weekly: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Prepares for Key Weekend in Playoff Push

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 27 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Providence 0

Tristan Jarry recorded his first shutout of the season as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton notched an all-important win against one of the teams it's chasing for a playoff spot. Jake Lucchini added his second tally of the season in the opening frame and Sam Miletic added the insurance tally early in the third.

Saturday, Mar. 30 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Springfield 4

Ryan Haggerty posted the lone tally for the Penguins midway through the second period, but it was sandwiched between two pairs of Thunderbird goals. The black and gold saw their three-game win streak come to a close.

Tuesday, Apr. 2 - PENGUINS 3 at Bridgeport 1

The Penguins erupted for three goals in the first seven minutes of their 3-1 downing of the Sound Tigers. Haggerty lit the lamp twice, while Chase Berger recorded his first pro goal.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Binghamton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts Binghamton for the first time this season, but are 8-0-0-0 all-time against the Devils. The Devils currently reside in last place in the North Division and have only won three of their last 18 games.

Saturday, Apr. 6 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Phantoms will be looking for revenge after the Penguins completed a come-from-behind victory in overtime in front of the fans at PPL Center the last time these teams met.

Sunday, Apr. 7 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The final matchup between the clubs in regular season will likely be an important one, as both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hasn't lost at Lehigh Valley yet this season, going 4-0-0-0 with 5.25 goals per game.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill operated at an 88.9 percent success rate in March.

- Tristan Jarry started 13 of the Penguins' 14 games in March, posting a 2.34 goals against average, .930 save percentage, one shutout and a record of 6-4-3.

- Rookie Sam Miletic is on a career-best six-game point streak (2G-5A).

- Ryan Haggerty has nine points (6G-3A) in his last six games.

- Chris Brown recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Chase Berger's first AHL goal on Tuesday.

- Five of the eight games between the Penguins and Devils have gone to OT.

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 5 Binghamton Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 6 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 7 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Mar. 29 (C) Chase Berger Signed to ATO

Sat, Mar. 30 (LW) Renars Krastenbergs Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Apr. 1 (LW) Cédric Lacroix Recalled from WHL

