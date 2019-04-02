Dallas Stars' Ben Bishop Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for March.

Bishop was 7-1-0 with a 0.88 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage in nine appearances during March, helping Dallas close in on a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bishop established a Stars franchise record with a career-long shutout streak of 233 minutes and 4 seconds last month, a span that included three consecutive shutouts from Mar. 5-12. He also earned his 200th career NHL win with a victory over Winnipeg on Mar. 25.

A third-round selection by St. Louis in the 2005 NHL Draft, Bishop played 175 games in the American Hockey League in the St. Louis and Ottawa organizations between 2008 and 2013. He was named a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2011-12 and was voted the MVP of the 2012 AHL All-Star Game. Bishop has gone on to post a record of 200-112-32 in 368 career NHL contests, and backstopped Tampa Bay to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.

