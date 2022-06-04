Ramos Delivers Walkoff Double, WooSox Win 8-7 in Ninth

WORCESTER, M.A. - Roberto Ramos smacked a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Worcester Red Sox (26-27) to an 8-7 victory over the Syracuse Mets (17-34) at Polar Park on Saturday afternoon.

The game was tied at seven entering the bottom of the ninth inning-Ronaldo Hernandez capped off a three-hit day with a single to start the inning, putting the game-winning run on base. Hernandez was lifted for a pinch runner, the speedy Grant Williams, as Roberto Ramos stepped up to the plate.

Ramos worked a 2-1 count, and Williams broke for second as the fourth pitch of the at-bat was delivered-the big left-hander turned on it, lining a double down the right field line. By the time it was relayed home, Williams had gone 270 feet, sliding headfirst across the plate with the game's winning run.

The swing, which came in front of a crowd of 7,623, gives Ramos his team-leading second walkoff hit of the season.

Hours earlier, Syracuse opened the ballgame by scratching out a run in the top of the first, a rally that began with a Khalil Lee double. After an infield single, Daniel Palka dribbled a ball that would ultimately make it 1-0 Mets on a fielder's choice.

But the WooSox answered immediately in the bottom of the second, putting two men on for Connor Wong. The catcher worked a 1-2 count, then slammed a ball to center that banged off the batter's eye for a three-run blast. Wong's long ball went 428 feet, giving him his second home run. Since May 18, Wong is 21-for-44 (.477) with eight RBI.

One inning later, Hernandez continued his strong stretch with a solo home run to left, a screaming line drive to the berm to make it 4-1 WooSox. Over the last 11 games, Hernandez leads Worcester in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage; the right-hander now has 10 RBI in that span.

In the fifth, Johan Mieses stepped up with a man on and clobbered a 2-1 pitch high in the air down the left field line-it snuck just inside the pole for a towering two run blast, extending the home team's lead to 6-1. Mieses now has 13 hits on the season, five of which are home runs.

But the Mets responded, putting two men on in the sixth to chase WooSox starter Brayan Bello from the game. Eduard Bazardo entered, and Syracuse promptly delivered three straight hits to cut the deficit to 6-5: an RBI double by JT Riddle, a two-run double from Travis Blankenhorn and a run-scoring single for Nick Meyer.

Despite the two runs added to his ledger after exiting the game, Bello was excellent again. The 23-year-old finished the day with the following line: 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 8 K, 1 BB, as Worcester improved to 4-0 in Bello's starts.

In the eighth, Syracuse manufactured the game-tying run, starting with a Nick Meyer walk and stolen base. Against reliever Frank German, Cody Bohanek blooped a single that just found a spot in right, driving home the Mets' sixth run.

It was 6-6 entering the bottom of the eighth, and the WooSox regained the lead again on a Jaylin Davis double. Davis lifted a ball deep to right that took a long carom off the Worcester Wall, allowing Wong to score from first.

Kaleb Ort entered in the top of the ninth in a save situation, but allowed a 447-foot game-tying home run to Dominic Smith, before Ramos' game-winning hit.

The WooSox conclude the home series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets, affiliate of the New York Mets. On the mound, Kutter Crawford (0-0, 7.20) faces Connor Grey (3-1, 4.39). Radio coverage is live at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN+.

