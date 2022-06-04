Home Runs Not Enough for Indians in Saturday Night Loss
June 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - After a trio of home runs put the Indianapolis Indians up by four runs in the sixth, back-to-back multi-run innings gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 7-6 comeback victory on Saturday night.
Indians Record: 26-26
Omaha Record: 27-25
WP: Foster Griffin (4-0)
LP: Hunter Stratton (1-2)
SV: Brad Peacock (2)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
