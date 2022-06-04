Home Runs Not Enough for Indians in Saturday Night Loss

PAPILLION, Neb. - After a trio of home runs put the Indianapolis Indians up by four runs in the sixth, back-to-back multi-run innings gave the Omaha Storm Chasers a 7-6 comeback victory on Saturday night.

Indians Record: 26-26

Omaha Record: 27-25

WP: Foster Griffin (4-0)

LP: Hunter Stratton (1-2)

SV: Brad Peacock (2)

