Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 vs. Buffalo

June 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (30-20) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-18)

Saturday - 5:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

G1: RHP Thomas Hatch (3-2, 5.36) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (2-3, 5.58)

G2: RHP Casey Lawrence (6-1, 2.30) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (3-3, 4.54)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their 33rd win in style, walking off the Buffalo Bisons in a game started by rehabbing Stephen Strasburg...the 2019 World Series MVP went 5.2 hitless-innings before finishing the night with 6 IP, allowing one hit while striking out four and walking one...right fielder Donovan Casey launched a third-inning homer for his fifth of the year, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead...first baseman Joey Meneses played hero and knocked in the game-winner in the 9th with an RBI single...both Casey and Meneses were the lone Wings to register multi-hit performances...the Wings and Bisons are set to play a doubleheader today with RHP Cade Cavalli getting the start in game one of the twin bill and RHP Logan Verrett getting the start in game two.

STRASBURG WAS STELLAR: Three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg went 5.2 hitless innings before finishing at six innings, giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out four...Strasburg's outing improves the Wings to 6-0 in quality starts...the rehabbing righty has now given up just one hit while punching out 10 in his last 11 innings (5 IP w/ Low-A Fredericksburg)...Strasburg threw 83 pitches (50 for strikes) Friday night, the most he's thrown on this rehab assignment which spans two other starts (5/24, 5/29), having thrown 61 and 58 pitches with Fredericksburg, respectively.

ROCKIN' THE ROC: Last night's win came in front of 10,510 fans, the largest crowd of the season and the first time Frontier Field has eclipsed 10,000 fans since August 30, 2019, when 10,118 Red Wing faithful showed up to support the team...the Wings now have a 12-2 record in one-run games which marks their best record through 51 games (33-18) since winning the Governor's Cup in 1997.

WE LOVE THE THRILL: With last night's win, Rochester improves to 12-2 in one-run games this season, the best record in the International League...the Red Wings have not lost a one-run game in nearly a month (5/6, SWB 8-7) going 6-0 in one-run games since then...the walk-off was Rochester's fifth of the year who now have a 5-1 record in walk-off games this season.

MENESES FOR MAYOR: With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, Joey Meneses hit a walk-off single to drive in Donovan Casey...following Monday's memorial day loss, first baseman Joey Meneses was just 3-for-28 against Buffalo this season...Meneses has since bounced back, going 4-for-7 with a 420 ft bomb, two RBI, and a walk versus the Bisons...the 2018 International League MVP is now tied for the IL-lead with a .332 batting average (Alec Burleson, Memphis) and leads the league in hits (63) this season...Meneses' 12 homers on the year rank him fifth in the IL for long-balls.

DONOVAN IS ON THE CASE: Donovan Casey hit a home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give the Wings an early lead...this was Casey's fifth home run of the season and his first since May 21 vs. Lehigh Valley...he has hit all five of his blasts off of right-handed pitchers, the second- most among active Red Wings hitters, behind only first baseman Joey Meneses (6)... the Red Wings are now 5-0 when Casey homers and 24-4 when a Wing hits at least one long ball.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: Despite going 0-for-3 and losing his nine-game hitting streak, outfielder Andrew Stevenson drew a walk and extended his season-long on-base streak to 10 games, the longest active streak on the Red Wings and Stevenson's sixth separate on-base streak this season...the lefty is still tied for second in doubles (14) with Jake Noll, just one double behind first place in the International League (three tied at 15).

HERE COMES CAVALLI: In game one of today's doubleheader, RHP Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Red Wings...over his last two starts, Cavalli has gone 12 innings while giving up just one run on three hits, striking out 10...in Cavalli's last outing he went seven innings, his first quality start of the year and the longest outing for a Wings starter this season...Cavalli's .223 batting average against and 1.26 WHIP are both second among all starters (Jackson Tetreault, .217 AVG and 1.23 WHIP)

LOGAN'S IN THE LAB: RHP Logan Verrett will get the ball in the second game of the twin bill, looking to pick up his third straight win...the Woodlands, TX native enjoyed a month of May that featured five starts where he posted a 3.71 ERA (11 ER / 26.2 IP), working to a 3-1 record while recording a 24/7 K/BB rate...the righty ranks third among Wings pitchers with 33.2 innings pitched while ranking fourth on the team with 29 strikeouts.

