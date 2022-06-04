Rochester Red Wings Post Game Notes - 6.4 G2

June 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







KKKKKKKKKKADE CAVALLI: RHP Cade Cavalli worked seven innings, striking out a season-high 10 batters, breaking the season high punch-out total set by RHP Jefry Rodriguez on April 28th against Syracuse...the Nationals prospect now has three straight starts in which he has allowed one run or fewer...combining his last three starts, Cavalli has given up just two runs in his last 19 innings of work, good for an ERA of 0.95.

MENESES FOR MAYOR: Designated hitter Joey Meneses collected a single, which ultimately led to the first run of the game for Rochester when Ehire Adrianza scored on a throwing error by Buffalo first baseman Cullen Large...coming into today's games, Meneses ranked first on the Red Wings, and atop the International League, with 65 hits...after going an uncharacteristic 3-for-28 in the first series against Buffalo, Meneses has bounced back going 6-for-14 with a HR, two RBI, and a walk this week.

HIGH QUALITY: With Cavalli's performance tonight, the Wings now have six quality starts in their last ten games (5/24-6/4)...this stretch comes after the Red Wings had just one quality start in their first 42 games (4/5-5/23)...with the win tonight, the Red Wings have improved to 7-0 in games that their starting pitcher records a quality start.

GUSHUE COMES THROUGH: Catcher Taylor Gushue went 1-for-3 including a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead...this marks Gushue's second multi-RBI game with the Red Wings, and his fifth of 2022, including his time with Double-A Harrisburg.

BISONS NOTES

GETTING THE PARTY STARTED: Right fielder Nathan Lukes hit an RBI single in the top of the second to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead over the Wings...with this hit, Lukes has either driven in or scored the first Buffalo run in three straight games, dating back to Thursday's contest at Frontier Field...Lukes is now 5-for-15 in this series against Rochester.

ââNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester G2

ââSaturday, June 4th

First Pitch 7:35

