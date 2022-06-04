Omaha Runzas Remain Undefeated, Beating Indy 7-6
June 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Runzas (27-25) came back to defeat the Indianapolis Indians (26-26) 7-6 on Saturday and look to win the series on Sunday. Omaha has homered in seven consecutive games, the longest streak of the season so far.
The first batter for Indianapolis decided to start the scoring early, hitting a leadoff home run. Omaha answered with a long ball of their own in the bottom of the second.
The rally was started when 3B Clay Dungan was hit by a pitch to reach base and C Freddy Fermin came up and sent his third home run of the season over the left field wall to put the Runzas in the lead 2-1. CF JaCoby Jones kept the bats rolling, hitting a single into center field. RF Nate Eaton hit a single before 1B Nick Pratto was hit by a pitch to juice the bases. The Runzas left the bases loaded, not able to take advantage of the scoring opportunity.
The Indians hit another home run in the fourth to knot the score. Indianapolis added four runs to the scoreboard in the sixth, in-part, on a three-run homer.
The Runzas came back in the bottom of the frame and put up a couple runs of their own. 2B Gabriel Cancel drew a walk to start the inning before Jones hit a two-out home run to cut the deficit to 6-4.
SS Iván Castillo drew a leadoff walk in the seventh. Pratto hit a single into the outfield before DH Vinnie Pasquantino hit a grounder sharply through the right side to score Castillo from second base and put Pratto on third. Dungan hit a ball to deep left field, bouncing off the wall for a two-run double to retake the lead for Omaha 7-6.
LHP Foster Griffin (Win, 4-0) came in and pitched the seventh and eighth for Omaha, going 2.0 innings, allowing no earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks. Griffin holds Omaha's longest scoreless streak of the season, going 10.2 innings since giving up a run at the Triple-A level with the streak dating back to April 26.
The Storm Chasers finish their series with Indianapolis Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. Sunday is Chasers Community Night, featuring Papillion, La Vista, and Ralston. Tomorrow is also Canned Food Sunday. If you bring three non-perishable food items you will receive a berm ticket, presented by Hy-Vee.
Next week, The Storm Chasers remain at home with a six-game set with Lehigh Valley, highlighted by Salute to Corn night on June 11, presented by the Nebraska Corn Board.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
