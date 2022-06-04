Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

IronPigs de Lehigh Valley (28-24) vs Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (19-32)

Partido 52 | Partido de Casa 29 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sábado, El 4 de Junio, 2022 | Empieza 6:05 PM

LHP Ricardo Sánchez (1-1, 4.41) vs LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 1.74)

SÁNCHEZ: No decision in 5.0 shutout innings, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K vs Worcester 5/28 (2-0 L)

WALDICHUK: Took loss allowing just one run on two hits in 5.0 IP, 3 BB, 7 k vs Jacksonville 5/28 (3-0 L)

LA ULTIMA VEZ

MOOSIC, PA (June 3, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday evening. José Peraza went 2-for-3 with a sixth inning go-ahead two-run single to lift the RailRiders in the nightcap.

Lehigh Valley got on the board early with five two-out runs in the first inning against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Ryan Weber in game one. Rafael Marchan delivered the big blow with a three-run home run. Weber pitched two innings and allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits. The IronPigs extended their lead to 9-0 on a Jorge Bonifacio grand slam in the third. Two frames later, Oliver Dunn picked up his first Triple-A hit on a two-run home run off Lehigh Valley starter Bailey Falter to cut the deficit to 9-2. Falter gave up those two tallies over six innings with nine strikeouts in his first quality start of the season.Phillip Evans and Ronald Guzmán combined to go 4-for-6 from the four and five spots of the lineup, but the RailRiders couldn't manage any other offense in the 9-2 final. Falter (2-0) earned his second win for Lehigh Valley. Weber (2-2) suffered the loss for SWB.

Johnny Brito made his Triple-A debut on the mound for the RailRiders in game two. The 24-year-old righty pitched five innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts. The lone run came in the fourth when Lehigh Valley executed a double steal of second and home to plate the first run of the contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied for two runs in the sixth. José Peraza delivered a two RBI knock to center to give SWB a 2-1 advantage heading into the final frame. Peraza is now the team leader with 19 runs driven in this season. Greg Weissert pitched a perfect seventh inning to pick up the save.

NOTICIAS Y NOTAS

PARA EMPEZAR - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes welcome back the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for their second series at PNC Field this season. The RailRilders had won the first two games of the set back in April before dropping the final four in a row for their third-straight series loss. This will be the final trip to this ballpark this season for the IronPigs.

EL ABRIDOR - Ken Waldichuk gets the start for game five. He is coming off his PNC Field debut last time out against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp while the Vejigantes were shut out against the Shrimp. He has allowed three or fewer runs in every single outing (8) this season. He has surrendered just two earned runs in 10.1 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 16 strikeouts and five hits allowed.

MI CASA ES SU CASA - The Veijgantes feature eight players from a Latin country: four from the Dominican Republic and four from Venezuela. Lehigh Valley enters tonight's game with six Latin born players: two from the Dominican Republic and four from Venezuela including tonight's starter Ricardo Sánchez.

LA ROPA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are wearing their special Copa de la Diversión Vejigantes jerseys tonight for the first time this year. They wore these special threads three times in 2021, going 2-1 in them. They participated in a Copa de la Diversión game without these jerseys in a contest against the Worcester Wepas back on Saturday, May 21. They won that game 7-6.

BIENVENIDO (DE NUEVO) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcome back Miguel Andújar after a ten-game stint with the New York Yankees. He went 9-for-26 during this most recent trip (.346). Additionally, the Yankees made a trade to acquire INF/OF Jake Bauers from the Cincinnati Reds organization for cash considerations yesterday. Bauers had played 29 games with Louisville Bats, batting .135 with 3 HR and 12 RBI. He was assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. As soon as he appears for SWB, it will be his fourth International League team played for (Durham, Columbus, and Louisville). Bauers was originally in the San Diego Padres organization.

EN UNA FILA - Phillip Evans has a four-game on base streak... José Peraza has a three-game hit streak... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in six-straight SWB appearances (appeared for Somerset in-between)... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in five-straight relief appearances... Greg Weissert has not been charged with a run in four-straight appearances...Trevor Lane enters today with not been charged with a run in three-straight games...

QUE SON? - Vejigantes are folkloric characters in Puerto Rican festival celebrations, mainly seen during Carnival time. Traditional colors of the Vejigantes were green, yellow, and red or red and black.

SOBRE DE AYER - The Vejigantes split a doubleheader yesterday with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 4-8 in their six doubleheaders this season, having swept just one against the Syracuse Mets back in April. It was the second time they faced Lehigh Valley in a doubleheader this season. They have lose three of those four games.

MAÑANA - Tomorrow is the final day of this twelve-game homestand. It's Sunday Family Funday. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long and can run the bases after the final out, presented By Geisinger and Q92. There will also be a Peppa Pig appearance.

EL FUTURO - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will head on the road after tomorrow's finale against the IronPigs to face the Syracuse Mets. They have won seven of eleven games against them including four of five games played at NBT Bank Stadium. They will be back in that ballpark starting on Tuesday to play seven games (doubleheader courtesy of a snow out on April 10).

EN LA ORGANIZACIÓN - The New York Yankees (37-15) shut the door on the Detroit Tigers 13-0 on Friday night. Gerrit Cole picked up his fifth win with seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. Manny Bañuelos made his Yankees debut, giving up just one hit in two shutout innings with a strikeout. The Yankees hosted the Tigers for day baseball today... The Somerset Patriots (31-17) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2. Jesus Bastidas homered in his third-straight game. Mitch Spence starts tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (22-26) used early offense and clutch pitching to defeat the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 on Friday night. Eduardo Torrealba and Trey Sweeney drove in the runs. Josue Panacual gets the ball tonight at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (21-27) were rained out against Fort Myers on Friday night. They will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. Chandler Champlain takes the hill tonight at 6:00 PM...

