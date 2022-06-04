Burleson Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month

MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Saturday that Alec Burleson earned their Minor League Player of the Month honors for his performance in May. It is the second time he's received Minor League Player of the Month honors from the Cardinals, earning the recognition after his first month in professional baseball in May 2021.

The Charlotte-native crushed the ball this May, hitting .357 with five home runs, eight doubles, 24 RBIs and 16 runs scored over 24 games. His 35 hits led all of Triple-A, while he ranked first in batting average, RBIs, total bases (58) and slugging percentage (.592) among qualified Cardinals minor league hitters for the month. Burleson finished the month on a tear, hitting .455 (20-for-44) with five 3+ hit games over his final 10 games.

At the end of the month, Burleson was among the International League leaders in batting average (.327, 4th), home runs (10, T-8th), RBIs (37, 5th), slugging percentage (.576, 6th), OPS (.949, 7th), hits (54, 2nd), extra base hits (20, T-8th), and total bases (95, 4th).

Burleson started the year with Memphis in his second professional season after the Cardinals drafted him in the 2nd round compensation section of the 2020 draft. Among all Cardinals minor leaguers through the end of May, Burleson ranked 1st in hits, 2nd in average, RBIs, and total bases, and 3rd in HRs and extra base hits (21).

The Redbirds will return home to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 7 to start a 12-game homestand against the Durham Bulls followed by the Nashville Sound. For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

