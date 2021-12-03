Pritchard Looks to Stay Hot against Growlers at 5:30

December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Brown's Centre. This is the second of three matchups this week against the league leaders.

Wednesday, the Royals lost, 4-2, after a scoreless first half of the game. After Bobby Lynch opened the scoring on a power play 12 minutes into the second period, Jacob Pritchard answered back with a solo effort under a minute later. The tie was short-lived, as Zach O'Brien's seventh goal of the season put the Royals down again 30 seconds later.

Ty Pelton-Byce and Todd Skirving's goals made it 4-1, but with 11 minutes remaining in the third period, the Royals went on a full two-minute five-on-three power play. Pritchard scored again for his first career multi-goal game, but the comeback stopped there. Pat Nagle made 27 saves on 31 shots in his return to the team in purple.

The Royals are third in the North Division following the Trois-Rivieres Lions' win over the Florida Everblades Thursday, which put the Lions into second by one point. Reading holds a record of 6-5-4-1 and 17 points. Newfoundland continues to lead the North and the ECHL with a torrential 14-2-0-0 record and 28 points.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.