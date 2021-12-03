5th Win in a Row for the Lions

The Lions extended their winning streak to five games on Thursday night, defeating the Florida Everblades 3-2.

Everblades' leading scorer Blake Winiecki put the home team up 1-0 early in the first period.

Florida increased its lead to 2-0 early in the second period with a power play marker from Nathan Perkovich. But late in the period the Lions' leading scorer Peter Abbandonato cut the 'Blades lead in half, beating goaltender Tomas Vomacka with a perfect shot.

The Lions' Shawn St-Amant evened the score early in the third period, capitalizing on a rebound in front of the net. And then with just over two minutes remaining in the game, Lions forward Alexis D'Aoust netted the winner - the second time in back-to-back games that he's accomplished that feat.

The Lions and the Everblades will go at it again on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. It will be the third and final game of the three-game series.

The Lions next home game is December 15 when the Maine Mariners visit Trois-Rivières.

