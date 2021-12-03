ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Marcus Ortiz, F

Orlando:

Griff Jeszka, F

Conor Landrigan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Luke Stevens, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Fort Wayne:

Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Aaron Huffnagle, F activated from reserve

Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Matt Tugnutt, F activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Lukas Richardson, G added as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Joe Murdaca, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

Add Daniil Chechelev, G activated from reserve

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Tommy Besinger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ken Appleby, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Drew Callin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.