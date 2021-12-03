ECHL Transactions - December 3
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Marcus Ortiz, F
Orlando:
Griff Jeszka, F
Conor Landrigan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Luke Stevens, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Fort Wayne:
Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Aaron Huffnagle, F activated from reserve
Delete Joshua Owings, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Matt Tugnutt, F activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Lukas Richardson, G added as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Joe Murdaca, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Carson Focht, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
Add Daniil Chechelev, G activated from reserve
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Jonathan Joannette, F activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Michal Stinil, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Tommy Besinger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ken Appleby, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Drew Callin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Trim Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Forward Stinil - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with Lexus - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- 5th Win in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official - ECHL
- Laura Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official at Railers Game December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pritchard Looks to Stay Hot against Growlers at 5:30 - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready to Turn the Ship against Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Fall in Tulsa, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.