Gladiators Hand Admirals First Home Loss of the Season
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, lost Friday night's home contest against the Atlanta Gladiators, 4-1. This was the first loss at home for the Admirals this season.
The first period was scoreless and rather uneventful, aside from an Admirals penalty shot taken by Cody Milan. Entering the second period tied at zero, Atlanta broke the tie just four minutes into the period on a goal from Greg Campbell.
An Elijah Vilio holding penalty would set the Admirals up with their first power play of the night. Norfolk was able to use the five-on-four advantage and tied the game up on a goal from Chase Lang. The goal was Lang's sixth of the season.
With 25 seconds remaining in the period, Atlanta retook the lead on a Cody Sylvester goal.
Just 68 seconds into the third period, the Gladiators added onto their lead with a goal from Hugo Roy, his second straight game with a goal and ninth of the season.
Hoping to capitalize on an extra skater, the Admirals pulled goaltender Beck Warm, with two minutes remaining in the game. Tim Davison would take advantage of the empty net and send the puck the length of the ice to give the Gladiators a 4-1 lead with just 21 seconds left.
With the loss, the Admirals drop to 9-8-0-1 on the season. Norfolk is back in action on Saturday, December 4th as they take on the Gladiators for the final matchup of the three-game series.
