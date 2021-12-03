Payne's Highlight Reel Goal Derails Worcester, 3-2

Adirondack Thunder react after a goal against the Worcester Railers

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder downed the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center by the final score of 3-2. Sam Laberge, Tyler Irvine, and Robbie Payne all netted goals while Mareks Mitens backstopped the team to their seventh win of the season.

The Thunder got the goal scoring started 8:17 on a powerplay goal from Sam Laberge. The goal was Laberge's first as a member of the Thunder and it came in his first game since being sent down from the Utica Comets. Pete MacArthur earned the lone assist.

Worcester responded with a powerplay goal of their own 1:18 later. Ross Olsson's backhand pass hit off of an Adirondack skater in front and rolled past Thunder netminder Mareks Mitens to even the game at one.

The two teams exchanged powerplay goals in the second period. Tyler Irvine notched his eighth of the season after a pass from the boards by Sam Laberge. Blake Thompson was awarded the secondary assist at 10:37 to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Worcester struck early into a 5-on-3 powerplay. Liam Coughlin snuck the rebound past Mitens for his fourth of the season to tie the game 2-2.

Adirondack went to the powerplay at 11:37 of the second period when Maine took their second too many men call of the game. Just seven seconds later, Ivan Chukarov cashed in for his second goal of the year. Irvine and Pete MacArthur earned the assists.

Just 1:11 into the third period, Robbie Payne made a magnificent move to go from his knees to the backhand, sliding the puck past Colten Ellis for his fourth of the season. Pete MacArthur and Colin Long earned the assists.

Mareks Mitens made 38 saves on 40 shots to secure his fifth win of the season. Adirondack's powerplay finished the night 2-for-5 and the penalty kill went 5-for-7.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack heads to Maine for two games against the Mariners on Saturday (6pm) and Sunday (3pm).

