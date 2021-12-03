Payne's Highlight Reel Goal Derails Worcester, 3-2
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder downed the Worcester Railers on Friday night at DCU Center by the final score of 3-2. Sam Laberge, Tyler Irvine, and Robbie Payne all netted goals while Mareks Mitens backstopped the team to their seventh win of the season.
The Thunder got the goal scoring started 8:17 on a powerplay goal from Sam Laberge. The goal was Laberge's first as a member of the Thunder and it came in his first game since being sent down from the Utica Comets. Pete MacArthur earned the lone assist.
Worcester responded with a powerplay goal of their own 1:18 later. Ross Olsson's backhand pass hit off of an Adirondack skater in front and rolled past Thunder netminder Mareks Mitens to even the game at one.
The two teams exchanged powerplay goals in the second period. Tyler Irvine notched his eighth of the season after a pass from the boards by Sam Laberge. Blake Thompson was awarded the secondary assist at 10:37 to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Worcester struck early into a 5-on-3 powerplay. Liam Coughlin snuck the rebound past Mitens for his fourth of the season to tie the game 2-2.
Adirondack went to the powerplay at 11:37 of the second period when Maine took their second too many men call of the game. Just seven seconds later, Ivan Chukarov cashed in for his second goal of the year. Irvine and Pete MacArthur earned the assists.
Just 1:11 into the third period, Robbie Payne made a magnificent move to go from his knees to the backhand, sliding the puck past Colten Ellis for his fourth of the season. Pete MacArthur and Colin Long earned the assists.
Mareks Mitens made 38 saves on 40 shots to secure his fifth win of the season. Adirondack's powerplay finished the night 2-for-5 and the penalty kill went 5-for-7.
NEXT GAME: Adirondack heads to Maine for two games against the Mariners on Saturday (6pm) and Sunday (3pm).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder react after a goal against the Worcester Railers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021
- Landers Fall Friday in Ft. Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Get Revenge on Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Freeman, Swamp Rabbits Outlast Stingrays in OT - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Fight to the Finish in 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Lose 3-2 to Adirondack in a Special Teams Filled Game - Worcester Railers HC
- Payne's Highlight Reel Goal Derails Worcester, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Cressey Gets Three Points in Win over League Leaders - Reading Royals
- Growlers Fall to the Royals 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Trim Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Forward Stinil - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with Lexus - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- 5th Win in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official - ECHL
- Laura Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official at Railers Game December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pritchard Looks to Stay Hot against Growlers at 5:30 - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready to Turn the Ship against Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Fall in Tulsa, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.