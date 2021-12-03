Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with Lexus

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Lexus announced a multi-year partnership agreement as the new Premiere Partner and Official Vehicle Partner of Everblades hockey and Hertz Arena.

"We are pleased to announce that Lexus will be joining the Everblades family as a Presenting partner and being the face of the rink here at Hertz Arena," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Vice President of Business Development. "We look forward to this great partnership with extended offerings for Lexus owners and the future of Lexus Rink at Hertz Arena."

"At Lexus, we put our guests at the center of everything we do and to align with the premiere entertainment venue in Southwest Florida, Hertz Arena, provides us with the ability to create amazing experiences for the people we serve," said Sam Wintermyer, General Manager, Lexus Southern Area. "We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades and look forward to offering meaningful ways for people to connect and interact with our world-class vehicles and the Lexus brand."

As part of the partnership, the home ice of the Florida Everblades will be renamed to "The Lexus Rink at Hertz Arena." In addition to the Lexus Rink, the first 50 Lexus owners will have free parking at Hertz Arena for all events, available on a first come-first serve basis. Lexus owners will also have access to discounted single game tickets for all Everblades home games during this partnership. Information from your Lexus dealer will provide the designated link to purchase.

Also, Lexus will have new vehicle displays both inside and outside of all events at Hertz Arena. The Lexus name and logo will be featured prominently in both static and digital signage in both the main arena and recreational ice rinks. The partnership will also include the creation of Lexus Night, with date and promotional event details to be announced later.

