IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris

December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that they have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Fuel.

Morris, 25, was assigned to the Fuel by the IceHogs in early October. The native of Larkspur, Colorado has appeared in 12 games for Indy registering a 2.79 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his second pro season, Morris has played in seven total games at the AHL level, earning a 2-3-0 record, 2.52 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

