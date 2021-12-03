IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that they have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Fuel.
Morris, 25, was assigned to the Fuel by the IceHogs in early October. The native of Larkspur, Colorado has appeared in 12 games for Indy registering a 2.79 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his second pro season, Morris has played in seven total games at the AHL level, earning a 2-3-0 record, 2.52 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Forward Stinil - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with Lexus - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- 5th Win in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official - ECHL
- Laura Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official at Railers Game December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pritchard Looks to Stay Hot against Growlers at 5:30 - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready to Turn the Ship against Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Fall in Tulsa, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.