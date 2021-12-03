Thunder Signs Forward Stinil

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Michal Stinil (MEE-kell STIN-ell).

Stinil, 22, turns pro after beginning the year at American International College. The Decin, Czech Republic native played one full season for the Yellow Jackets. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title and the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

Prior to college, Stinil played two seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Lone Star Brahmas. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward netted 41 points (20g, 21a) in 45 games and racked up 142 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 campaign. Overall, he finished with 64 points (34g, 30a) in 74 career games for the Brahmas.

