Rush Fall in Tulsa, 4-2

(TULSA, Okla.) - Alden Weller scored his first professional goal and Max Coatta equaled the team lead with his ninth goal of the season but the Rapid City Rush came up short against the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Tulsa opened the scoring in the first period when Dylan Sadowy carried the puck toward the net, deked to his backhand and slid it past David Tendeck to make the score 1-0. The Oilers added to that lead later in the frame when a dump-in took an odd bounce off the left-wing corner end boards and ricocheted to the front of the net where Logan Coomes was alone. He one-timed the puck past Tendeck, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Rapid City got itself on the board in the second when Tanner Schachle fed a pass toward the front of the net that missed its target but got to Ryan Ruck who blocked it with his stick. The rebound caromed to Coatta, who was crashing toward the back post and blasted it top shelf, cutting the deficit back to one.

After an Alex Gilmour deflection goal pushed the Tulsa lead to two, the Rush struck again when Brett Gravelle controlled the puck in the right-wing corner. He fed Weller at the blue line for a one-timer that he cranked through traffic and into the back of the net. Weller's first professional halved the deficit and made it 3-2.

But the Oilers again answered, as another fortunate bounce off a dump-in found Jack Doremus at the right circle. He one-timed it past Tendeck, pushing the score to its 4-2 final.

Coatta had a goal and an assist, Weller's goal was both his first pro goal and first pro point and Tendeck made 29 saves on 33 shots. The Rush fell to 7-8-1-2 in the loss while Tulsa improved to 8-5-0-1. Rapid City and Tulsa will meet again on Friday night. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

