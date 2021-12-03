Solar Bears Trim Roster
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the release of forwards Conor Landrigan and Griff Jeszka.
Landrigan, 25, appeared in four games with the Solar Bears after being claimed off waivers from South Carolina on Nov. 26.
Jeszka, 26, skated in one game with Orlando after signing with the team on Dec. 1.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a six-game road trip when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Trim Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Cale Morris - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Forward Stinil - Wichita Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Partnership with Lexus - Florida Everblades
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- 5th Win in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official - ECHL
- Laura Schmidlein to Make ECHL History as First Female On-Ice Official at Railers Game December 11th - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Pritchard Looks to Stay Hot against Growlers at 5:30 - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready to Turn the Ship against Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Fall in Tulsa, 4-2 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.