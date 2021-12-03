Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: December 3-5

LAST WEEK: The Cyclones went 2-1-0-0, including a pair of home ice wins on Wednesday against the Toledo Walleye and Friday facing the Kalamazoo Wings. Cincinnati scored 15 goals in 2 games at Heritage Bank Center, including a 9-2 win on Thanksgiving Eve in front of 10,317 fans.

SATURDAY: The Cyclones play the first of just five home games in the month of December on DC Super Heroes Night! The 'Clones will sport 'The Flash' Super Hero jerseys as the team looks to race by the visiting Indy Fuel. The team's specialty jerseys will be available for auction online via the Handbid App! Puck drop is slated for 7:30PM, with doors opening at 6:30PM.

AWAY GAMES: Sandwiching Saturday's home game are road contests in Wheeling on Friday and Toledo on Sunday against the Nailers and Walleye, respectively. Game time is set for 7:10PM Friday and 5:15PM Sunday. Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

DOWN THE ROAD: The Cyclones will play four games in a 5 day span next week, including a pair of home games on Wednesday and Friday, December 8th and 10th.

