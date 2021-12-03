Steelheads Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Mavericks

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads (10-7-1) netted two power play goals but earned a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Kansas City Mavericks (7-9-1) on Friday night from Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Mavericks struck early in the contest for an early advantage before back-to-back power plays brought the Steelheads back into the contest. Captain A.J. White (PP, 11:10 1st) directed a back door tip in front of the netminder inside the right post to tie the game, 1-1. Contact on the goal forced another Steelhead power play, and forward Luc Brown (PP, 12:37 1st) punched home a rebound off the left post for his second point and a 2-1 lead. The Mavericks tacked on one more goal near the end of the first period to tie the game, 2-2. Scoring would halt for the rest of the game and force not only overtime but also a shootout. Forward Colton Kehler scored in the third round to keep play alive, but back-to-back goals led the Mavericks to the win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. KC - Derek Angeli (shootout winner)

2. IDH - A.J. White (goal, assist)

3. IDH - Luc Brown (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

A.J. White (F) - two-point night, both on the power play

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White was one of three players with a multi-point effort on the power play, earning his fourth of the year. He now leads the Steelheads in scoring with 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists).

- Luc Brown: Brown earned the second power play goal of the night and his third multi-point game. His 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) sits fourth on the team this season.

- Matt Stief: Stief earned his first multi-point game of the season and his second and third assists over his last four games. He owns five helpers with four on the power play to lead the team.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads power play was extra special in tonight's game, scoring on their first two chances of the night. It's the first time since Opening Night on October 23 that the Steelheads have earned a multi-goal effort on the power play while also stretching their power play scoring streak to five-straight games, going 6-for-22 (27.3%) in that span. The Steelheads have also scored on the power play in five of six games while playing on the road.

ATTENDANCE: 2,950

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads finish their two-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and FloHockey.

