Landers Fall Friday in Ft. Wayne
December 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell 4-0 to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Jiri Patera earned his first shutout on American soil, saving 23 shots for his fourth win of the season.
Trevin Kozlowski stopped 28 shots in the loss.
The Komets scored in every period, including twice in the fourth. They started the scoring 64 seconds into the game on a Will Graber goal, assisted by Kellen Jones and Matt Murphy.
They extended their lead in the second off Connor Corcoran's stick, and Blake Siebenaler tallied two more in the third. Seven Komets tallied a point.
The Heartlanders next home games take place Wed., Dec. 8, Fri., Dec. 10 and Sat., Dec. 11 at Xtream Arena. On Wed., Dec. 8 it's another College Night with discounted tickets for those with a College ID as the Landers take on the Toledo Walleye.
Toledo is in town for big promotional weekend on Friday and Saturday as well. Friday is the team's first-ever Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Fans are welcome to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals into the game and throw them on the ice after the Heartlanders score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to local organizations helping those in need during this holiday season.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Heartlanders rematch the Walleye for another Healthcare Heroes Night, pres. by Mercy Iowa City.
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
