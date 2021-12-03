Cressey Gets Three Points in Win over League Leaders

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-1, Friday, Dec. 3rd at Mary Brown's Centre. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 30 of 31 shots, while Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli saved 23 of 26.

The Royals got on the board first and did so off a juicy rebound tapped home by Jackson Cressey. Cressey scored his second goal of the season 10:23 into the first period on the power play. A shot from the left face-off circle from Dominic Cormier kicked off Petruzzelli's left pad out into the slot where Cressey was perfectly positioned to give Reading an early lead, 1-0.

3:54 into the 2nd period, Reading added some cushion to its lead. Grant Cooper found himself alone in the slot with the puck off a Growlers turnover and ripped a one-timer past Petruzzelli's blocker side. The Royals' two-goal lead wouldn't last for long, however, as the Growlers responded 10 minutes later. A shot from Matteo Pietroniro at the blue-line found its way through traffic, bounced off the post, and skipped to Marcus Power who ripped the loose puck top-shelf to make it 2-1.

The Royals went back up by two 1:30 into the 3rd period off the stick of Cressey again. Cam Strong carried the puck across the blue line and skated towards Petruzzelli's crease, throwing a shot on net that was initially saved by the netminder but rebounded to his left. Cressey tapped in the loose puck to earn his first ECHL multi-goal game and the insurance goal to put the Royals up, 3-1.

The Royals stay in Newfoundland for a Saturday night matchup with the Growlers Dec. 4th at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Brown's Centre.

