Growlers Fall to the Royals 3-1

The Newfoundland Growlers winning streak stopped at seven as they lost 3-1 to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Reading opened the scoring midway through the first period on the power play through Jackson Cressey as the Royals forward put home a rebound in front to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Royals would double their advantage just before the four-minute mark of the middle frame as Grant Cooper beat Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli, with Cressey picking up his second point of the night with the primary assist.

Newfoundland would respond before the second intermission as a Matteo Pietroniro point shot found its way through a crowd in the slot, kept out only by the post. Luckily for the home side, Marcus Power deposited the rebound to make it 2-1 going into the third period.

Cressey would make it three points on the night early in the third period when he banged home a loose puck in the Growlers crease with just over 17 minutes left to play.

Despite a late push from the Growlers, Reading held onto their two-goal lead as the visitors took game two of the three game set 3-1.

These two teams are set to face off once again tomorrow night in the rubber match at 7 pm.

Quick Hits

Marcus Power passed Brady Ferguson to move solely into second place on the all-time Growlers points list with his second period goal.

Keith Petruzzelli made 23 saves in his first start with the team since November 13.

The Growlers have dropped the second game in each of their first three home stands to date.

Three Stars

1. REA - J. Cressley

2. REA - B. Low

3. NFL - M. Power

