Glads Ready to Turn the Ship against Admirals

December 3, 2021







NORFOLK, Va. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-6-2-0) return to Norfolk Scope to take on the Norfolk Admirals (9-6-0-1) tonight for the second meeting of the week between the two clubs. Atlanta is looking to right the ship tonight and return to the win column after having only won once in the last seven games. The Gladiators are 1-3-1-0 this season when playing away from Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice.

Scouting the Admirals

After Wednesday's win over Atlanta, Norfolk is a perfect 5-0-0-0 record at home. Norfolk is led by Alex Tonge's 15 points (7G-8A), while rookie Noah Corson sits in second on the club with 14 points (6G-8A). Beck Warm made 38 saves on 39 shots against the Glads on Wednesday and now has a 6-3-0-1 record, 2.13 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Glads struck first on Wednesday against the Ads with a Hugo Roy tally in the first period. Tyler Kobryn zipped a pass across the slot and Roy punched it in for his eighth goal of the season. Atlanta's goal was answered just nine seconds later when Noah Corson found the back of the net for Norfolk. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese was sensational for the Gladiators with 39 saves on 41 shots. Anthony Gagnon provided the game-winner for the Admirals early in the third.

Red Hot Roy

Glads forward Hugo Roy leads the club with eight goals on the season. The centerman netted four goals in four games before getting the call up to Belleville in the AHL. After two scoreless games immediately following his return from Belleville, Roy has bagged four goals in his last four contests, including two goals on Thanksgiving against Greenville and a goal on Wednesday against Norfolk.

500 ECHL Points for Nesbitt

ï»¿Derek Nesbitt recorded his 500th ECHL point with an assist in Wednesday's game against Norfolk. The captain is in his 16th professional season and his ninth with Atlanta. At 39 years old, Nesbitt is the oldest player in the ECHL, and he is also the Gladiators' all-time leader in goals, points, and games played. Nesbitt has compiled 193 goals and 307 assists in 565 ECHL games. 462 of those games have been played with the Gladiators. The Seaforth, Ontario native previously won a Kelly Cup with the Idaho Steelheads in 2007.

Ranked Rookie

Derek Topatigh is tied for the lead amongst rookie defensemen with 10 points (3G-7A) on the season. Topatigh notched the game-tying goal against South Carolina to force overtime on Sunday. He scratched two assists against Greenville two games prior and now has three points in his last three games.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Norfolk Scope - Norfolk, Va.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Norfolk Admirals

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

