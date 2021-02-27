Power Play Key to Grizzlies 4-3 Win

February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wheeling, West Virginia - Ryan Lowney scored the game winning goal with 5:01 left in the third period as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night.

Wheeling got on the board first as Austin Fyten got his 9th of the season 5:11 into the game. Utah tied the game 7:50 into the first as AJ White scored on the power play. Miles Gendron added a goal 3 minutes later for his 5th of the year. Utah led 2-1 after 20 minutes, outshooting the Nailers 13 to 10.

Hunter Skinner scored a goal while clearing the puck out of his zone on the penalty kill. It his the glass and somehow got past Wheeling goalie Alex D'Orio to make it 3-1. Wheeling tied the game with 2nd period goals by Aaron Thow and Lawton Courtnall. The game was tied at 3-3 after 2 period.

Lowney scored the game winner 6 seconds into a power play as Utah went 2 for 8 on the man advantage. Wheeling was 0 for 4 on the power play. Utah has 6 power play goals in the last 3 games and another goal that was scored 1 second after a power play ended.

Brad Barone picked up his team leading 5th win of the season as he stopped 27 of 30. Wheeling's Alex D'Orio saved 30 for 34. Trey Bradley had 3 assists in the win. Pat Cannone had 2 assists. Cannone has a point in 8 straight games. Riley Woods had 2 assists and got in a fight with Sean Josling with 5.5 seconds left in regulation.

The rubber match will be tomorrow at 2:10 pm mountain time in Wheeling. Next homestand for Utah will be March 12th-14th vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Ryan Lowney (Utah) - GWG with 5:01 left in the 3rd period.

2. Hunter Skinner (Utah) - Shorthanded goal. 8 shots on goal.

3. Austin Fyten (Wheeling) - 1 goal. 4 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.