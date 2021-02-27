Moynihan's Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Mavericks in Pleskach's 500th Game

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers found their way back into the win column on Friday night, defeating Kansas City 3-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena via a Danny Moynihan hat trick.

The Mavericks and Oilers both struggled to generate scoring chances through the opening 20 minutes. Tulsa finished with a slight shot edge in the frame, notching eight to Kansas City's seven.

For the third-straight game, Tulsa scored the opening goal. Danny Moynihan tallied on the power play, jamming home an Alex Brooks snapshot that snuck through Sean Romeo's pads - giving the Oilers a 1-0 edge. Brodie Reid answered with a power-play goal of his own, clapping a cross-zone pass behind Roman Durny, knotting the game 1-1 with 7:59 remaining in the middle frame.

Moynihan found his second of the night with 8:26 left in the game, receiving a stretch pass from Mike McKee before beating Romeo against the grain on a blocker-side snapshot. Moynihan capped off his three-goal night with an empty-net goal with exactly one minute left, earning the Oilers' first hat trick of the season. Durny received third-star honors for his 30-save performance.

The Oilers return to Cable Dahmer arena for a rematch against the Mavericks tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers head back to Tulsa for a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday tilt against the Mavericks, closing out a three-game week. Fans are encouraged to wear Adam Pleskach apparel on Sunday to help the team celebrate the captain's achievement of playing 500 games.

