Mavericks Defeated by Tulsa Friday Night, 3-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Brodie Reid netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Shots: KC 7, TUL 8

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Danny Moynihan (12) at 1:36. Assisted by Alex Brooks and Brent Gates.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (13) at 12:01. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 13, TUL 7

Third Period

Tulsa goal: Danny Moynihan (13) at 11:34. Assisted by Mike McKee and Charlie Sampair.

Tulsa goal: Danny Moynihan (14) at 19:00.

Shots: KC 11, TUL 8

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Marcus Crawford, and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

