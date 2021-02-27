ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Brandon Hawkins has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #185, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Feb. 26.
Hawkins is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct at 13:02 of the third period.
Hawkins will miss Fort Wayne's game at Indy tonight (Feb. 27).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
