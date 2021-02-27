ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Brandon Hawkins has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #185, Fort Wayne at Indy, on Feb. 26.

Hawkins is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct at 13:02 of the third period.

Hawkins will miss Fort Wayne's game at Indy tonight (Feb. 27).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.