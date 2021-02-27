Game Day Preview: Allen at Greenville

February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster stops a shot from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Allen Americans, Credit: Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster stops a shot from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Allen Americans, Credit: Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), look to take the rubber match of the three-game series tonight, as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in the third of a three-game series. The Americans are back in second place overall in the Western Conference Standings, percentage points ahead of the Fort Wayne Komets.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Greenville, SC - The Allen Americans outscored the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 on Friday night, ending their longest losing streak of the season (3 games). Goals from Krystof Hrabik, Scott Conway, Corey Mackin and two from Samuel Laberge. The Americans went 1 for 3 on the power play.

FIRST TIMER:

Krystof Hrabik's goal at 11:11 of the second period was his first professional goal. The native of Prague, Czech Rep, joined Allen this week after being assigned by the San Jose Barracuda. The 6-foot-5 and 220 pound forward played with the Tri City Americans of the WHL last season.

GREAT SCOTT:

Scott Conway, who signed as a free agent with Allen on Thursday, scored his first goal in an Americans sweater on Friday night. He has two goals on the season. He played five games with Orlando this year and had a goal and an assist.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 5:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 6:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

COMPARING ALLEN AND GREENVILLE:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 10-7-0-0

OVERALL: 16-8-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 12

Assists: Matt Register 17

Points: Corey Mackin, 24

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 50

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS:

HOME: 6-5-3-1

AWAY: 5-4-2-1

OVERALL: 11-9-5-2

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

GREENVILLE TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matt Bradley, 8

Assists: Samuel Jardine, 20

Points: Samuel Jardine, 21

+/-: Max Zimmer, +9

PIM: Greg Meireles, 43

Images from this story



Allen Americans goaltender Justin Kapelmaster stops a shot from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.