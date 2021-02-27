Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Americans, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a three-game set with the Allen Americans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville eyes a series victory after winning the opener on Thursday night and falling by a 5-4 margin in last night's contest with the Americans.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (11-9-5-2) vs. Allen Americans (16-8-1-0)

February 27, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #28 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Allen Americans answered last night to even their current three-game set in the Upstate with a 5-4 final. Samuel Laberge opened the scoring at 7:54 with a breakaway goal after freed from the penalty box. Liam Pecararo scored his third goal of the season at 11:22 to even the contest prior to first intermission. Krystof Hrabik and Laberge both converted in the middle stanza to provide Allen a 3-1 advantage at second intermission. Down by two to start the final period, Greenville rallied to draw even. Patrick Bajkov scored on the power play at 1:10, and Karch Bachman evened the game at the 4:20 mark. Allen regained a two-goal advantage with strikes by Scott Conway at 12:23 and Corey Mackin at 16:08. Greg Meireles brought the Rabbits closer with 1:20 remaining to cut Allen's lead to 5-4 before time ultimately expired.

THREE POINT PATTY:

Patrick Bajkov earned a three-point night after scoring in the third period on the man-advantage and received helpers on goals by Liam Pecararo and Greg Meireles. Through 13 games this season, Bajkov has registered nine points (five goals, four assists). In 2019-20, Bajkov finished fourth on the Swamp Rabbits in points (44) and posted 20 goals, 24 assists in 64 games. Last night marked Bajkov's third three-point night of his career. Prior to last night, Bajkov's previous three-point game came on Nov. 15, 2019. The Nanaimo, British Columbia native recorded two goals and an assist in an 8-1 blowout victory over the Norfolk Admirals.

20 APPLES FOR JARDINE:

Samuel Jardine followed a two-assist night on Thursday against Allen with two more helpers in last night's contest. In 27 games this season, Jardine's point total has reached 21 (one goal, 20 assists). Jardine is one point away from 100 in his professional career with 19 goals, 80 assists through 302 professional games. Last Sunday, Jardine played his 300th professional game on the road against the Indy Fuel. Jardine also set a new career-high last night with most assists in a single season, surpassing his previous mark of 18 helpers set in 2017-18 with Orlando.

THE MACKIN MANIAC:

On the opposing side, Allen Americans forward Corey Mackin has been a force in the previous two meetings with Greenville. Mackin provided Allen's entire source of offense with a goal on Thursday night, and posted the eventual game-winning marker in last night's third period. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native leads Allen in goals (12) and has 24 points through 25 games this season. A former 20-goal scorer with the Reading Royals, Mackin is fifth in the ECHL scoring race.

