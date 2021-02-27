Correction: Third Period Charge Not Enough to Lift Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-5-0-2) were handed their first loss in their last 10 games in a shootout to the South Carolina Stingrays (10-8-6-2).

FIRST STAR: Max Novak (SC) - two assists, three shots, +2, shootout game-winner

SECOND STAR: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - one goal, one assist, +1

THIRD STAR: Cole Ully (SC) - two goals, 5 shots, +2,

South Carolina delivered the first punch with a goal scored by defenseman Jordan Kilmek (9:21), scoring his second goal of the season for the Stingrays. Soon after that, the Everblades responded with a goal of their own to tie up the game. The goal came from a lone effort by Joe Pendenza (15:46). South Carolina regained the lead in the closing moments of the opening period on a Cole Ully goal assisted by Max Novak (19:12).

Florida was not able to gain any traction in a quiet second period from both teams. The Stingrays built their lead up to two thanks to Ully's second goal of the game (17:39). The Everblades were outshot by South Carolina 9-8 in the second period.

The Blades wasted no time entering the final period of play. Forward Brad McClure scored his second goal for Florida, trimming the South Carolina lead to just one (1:59). With seven minutes remaining in the period, captain John McCarron tied the game with a nifty backhand goal of his own (13:20).

The Blades controlled the pace in the three-on-three overtime period, but neither team could find the back of the net.

The shootout for Florida began with McClure, who came up empty this time around. Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Kile also came up short on their attempts. The game concluded with Stingrays forward Max Novak coming through on the final effort in the third round, ending Florida's nine game win streak.

The Everblades will look to bounce back as they hit the road to face off against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, Mar. 5 at 7 pm at the Amway Center. The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for their next home game on Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 7:30 pm against the South Carolina Stingrays (10-8-6-2).

