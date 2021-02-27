Solar Bears ride three-goal first period to 3-2 win over Icemen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (12-10-2-0) reeled off three straight goals in the first period en route to a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (9-10-1-1) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Jerry D'Amigo scored his third of the season at 2:11 and on the penalty kill to give Orlando the lead, and Jake Coughler redirected Mark Auk's shot four minutes later for his 10th of the season.

Coughler then helped set up J.J. Piccinich at 15:53 to push the Solar Bears to a 3-0 lead, as he fed Piccinich from his knees just inside the Jacksonville blue line, and Piccinich skated in and deked around Charles Williams before burying his third of the season.

Ara Nazarian found twine for the Icemen just 56 seconds into the middle frame, but the Solar Bears limited the Icemen to just five shots on goal in the period to maintain their lead over the visitors.

Jacksonville's Derek Lodermeier cut the lead to one goal at 13:32 of the third, but Clint Windsor made 16 saves in the final frame to secure the victory for Orlando.

Windsor finished the night with a 25-for-27 outing; Williams took the loss for the Icemen with 21 saves on 24 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Jake Coughler - ORL

2) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

3) Luke McInnis - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 3-1-0-0 this season against Jacksonville; the Solar Bears improved to a lifetime 19-0-0-0 record on home ice against the Icemen

Tristin Langan (1g-9a) and Luchuk (2g-5a) both earned solitary assists, extending their point streaks to six games; Luchuk's 20 points on the season has him currently tied for 12th in league scoring

Coughler has four goals in his last three games, and is the first Solar Bears player to reach double-digit goals this season

Windsor was credited with 59:45 of action tonight, giving him 2,573 minutes in his career, and moving him past John Curry (2,543) for third on the team's all-time minutes played list

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their regular season series with the Jacksonville Icemen when they take the ice at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

