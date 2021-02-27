Solar Bears earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Icemen

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk each scored to extend their point streaks to seven games, but the Orlando Solar Bears (12-10-3-0) only managed to pick up a point in the standings as the club fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (10-10-1-1) by a 3-2 score in overtime on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Luchuk's snap shot from the right circle beat Kyle Keyser for a power-play goal at 12:51 of the first period to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.

The Icemen countered with two goals in a three-minute span in the second period, as Nick Saracino (6:50) and Brendan Warren (9:50) beat Michael Lackey to give the hosts a 2-1 edge.

Langan tied the score at 11:42 of the frame when he knocked in Michael Prapavessis' rebound for his fifth of the season.

Lackey came up with a breakaway stop on Ara Nazarian midway through the third period to preserve the 2-2 tie. Pascal Aquin was later sent to the box at 17:26 on a double-minor call for high-sticking, but the Solar Bears were unable to capitalize in the remaining time left in regulation.

In overtime, Aquin saucered a pass over to Craig Martin, who snapped a shot past Lackey to win the game for Jacksonville.

Lackey went 24-for-27 on the night; Keyser got the decision for Jacksonville with a 21-for-23 performance.

THREE STARS:

1) Craig Martin - JAX

2) Nick Saracino - JAX

3) Jake Coughler - ORL

NOTABLES:

Langan (2g-9a) and Luchuk (3g-5a) now have seven-game point streaks following their goals;

Jake Coughler had his second-straight multi-point game with two assists; the forward now has a four-game point streak (4g-3a)

Orlando is 3-1-1-0 against Jacksonville this season

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their weekend series with the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

