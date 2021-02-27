Solar Bears earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Icemen
February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk each scored to extend their point streaks to seven games, but the Orlando Solar Bears (12-10-3-0) only managed to pick up a point in the standings as the club fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (10-10-1-1) by a 3-2 score in overtime on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Luchuk's snap shot from the right circle beat Kyle Keyser for a power-play goal at 12:51 of the first period to give Orlando a 1-0 lead.
The Icemen countered with two goals in a three-minute span in the second period, as Nick Saracino (6:50) and Brendan Warren (9:50) beat Michael Lackey to give the hosts a 2-1 edge.
Langan tied the score at 11:42 of the frame when he knocked in Michael Prapavessis' rebound for his fifth of the season.
Lackey came up with a breakaway stop on Ara Nazarian midway through the third period to preserve the 2-2 tie. Pascal Aquin was later sent to the box at 17:26 on a double-minor call for high-sticking, but the Solar Bears were unable to capitalize in the remaining time left in regulation.
In overtime, Aquin saucered a pass over to Craig Martin, who snapped a shot past Lackey to win the game for Jacksonville.
Lackey went 24-for-27 on the night; Keyser got the decision for Jacksonville with a 21-for-23 performance.
THREE STARS:
1) Craig Martin - JAX
2) Nick Saracino - JAX
3) Jake Coughler - ORL
NOTABLES:
Langan (2g-9a) and Luchuk (3g-5a) now have seven-game point streaks following their goals;
Jake Coughler had his second-straight multi-point game with two assists; the forward now has a four-game point streak (4g-3a)
Orlando is 3-1-1-0 against Jacksonville this season
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their weekend series with the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2021
- Rush Win Back-To-Back against Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Pull Even on Weekend Series with 3-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Comeback Falls Short vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Power Play Key to Grizzlies 4-3 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Power Play Goal Lifts Utah, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Give up Eight to Komets in Second Meeting of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Novak's Shootout Heroics Propel Rays to Win in Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- Correction: Third Period Charge Not Enough to Lift Blades - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Blades Shoot for Ten Straight Tonight - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, February 27, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wheeling, February 27, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Americans, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, February 27 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Greenville - Allen Americans
- Thunder Battles Back; Falls Short in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Win Back-And-Forth Affair in OT against Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Defeated by Tulsa Friday Night, 3-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Blades Stop Rays' Miracle Comeback in Shootout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears ride three-goal first period to 3-2 win over Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Moynihan's Hat Trick Powers Oilers Past Mavericks in Pleskach's 500th Game - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Icemen
- Solar Bears ride three-goal first period to 3-2 win over Icemen
- Devante Stephens Recalled from Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors as New Corporate Partner
- Roster Moves Continue for Solar Bears