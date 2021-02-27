Blades Shoot for Ten Straight Tonight

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-5-0-1) come into tonight's game against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-6-2) having won their last nine games. Their last two wins have come via the shootout including last night's 6-5 thriller at Hertz Arena.

Yesterday evening, South Carolina scored twice in the final nine seconds of regulation to tie the game. The contest marked the first time during the nine-game win streak that Florida had given up more than three goals. Yesterday evening was the first time this season that the Everblades had given up more than four goals and won.

Forward Marcus Vela grabbed his first two goals of the season last night. Both tallies came in the first period, including one on the power play.

The Blades' nine-game win streak is the best of the year in the ECHL so far. The longest win streak in Blades history spanned 12 games from Dec. 14, 1999 to Jan. 11, 2000.

South Carolina is streaking in the opposite direction and are now winless in their last 10 games. The Rays are led offensively by the 18 points (9g-9a) of Cole Ully who recorded two goals and two helpers last night against Florida.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

