ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 27, 2021:

Allen:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

Delete Greg Meireles, F recalled to Syracuse

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve [2/26]

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve [2/26]

Jacksonville:

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve

Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve [2/26]

Delete Rob Bordson, F placed on reserve [2/26]

Orlando:

Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Add Stephen Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

