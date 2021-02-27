ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 27, 2021:
Allen:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Florida:
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
Delete Greg Meireles, F recalled to Syracuse
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve [2/26]
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve [2/26]
Jacksonville:
Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on reserve
Delete Brenden Miller, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve [2/26]
Delete Rob Bordson, F placed on reserve [2/26]
Orlando:
Add Matthew Spencer, D activated from reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Add Stephen Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
