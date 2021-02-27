Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Wheeling, February 27, 2021

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (12-6-3-5, .615 Win %) at Wheeling Nailers (6-13-4, .348 Win%)

February 27, 2021 | 5:10 PM | Game #27 | WesBanco Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri

Linesmen: Logan Bellgraph, Denny Urban.

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

The Match-up

It's the 2nd game of a 3 game weekend series at Wheeling. It's the only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent in the regular season. It's also the only 3 games Utah will play in the eastern time zone.

Last Night: 5 Unanswered for Wheeling

Utah took a 2-0 lead early as Pat Cannone scored a power play goal on a pass from AJ White 3:59 into the game. Matthew Boucher re-took the team lead for goals as he got his 8th of the season 17:01 into the first and it was 1 second after a power play. Utah officially was 1 for 3 on the power play on the evening. Wheeling scored 2 goals in a 23 second stretch as Matt Alfaro and Austin Fyten each scored for the home side. The Nailers added 3 in the third period with Nick Rivera getting the game winner 1:42 into the third. Both teams had 26 shots on goal. Utah's Kevin Carr saved 21 of 25 and Wheeling's Francois Brassard saved 24 of 26.

Pat Cannone and Riley Woods Returns after Missing 7 Straight

Cannone returned to the lineup after missing the last 7 games. Pat scored 3:59 into the game on a one-timer from AJ White. Cannone has a point in 7 straight that he's played as well as a point in 13 of 17 games. Woods got an assist on that goal. Riley spent the past couple of weeks with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and had 1 goal and 2 assists in 5 games. In 9 games with Utah, Woods has 12 points (4g, 8a).

Wheeling Won In their 2000th Game

Last night was Wheeling's 2000th game in team history. They were known as the Wheeling Thunderbirds from 1992-96 before renaming to the Nailers before the 96-97 season.

Special Teams

The power play was mighty for the Grizz last weekend, going 6 for 15 in the 3 games. Utah has a power play goal in 19 of the 26 games. On the season Utah is the number 1 power play unit in the league at 24.8 percent.

Utah is the least penalized team in the league at 10.71 PIM/game. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play last night and also scored 1 seconds after a power play. On 3 separate occasions this season the Grizz have scored within 5 seconds after a power play ended.

Last Week's Games

February 19th, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 2 (Shootout) - Braylon Shmyr and Jack Jenkins scored goals for Utah. Utah outshot Rapid City 43 to 28. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 25 of 27.

February 20th, 2021 - Rapid City 4 Utah 5 (Overtime) - Nick Henry scored game winner 50 seconds into OT in his Grizzlies home debut. Ryan Lowney had 2 goals and 2 assists. Ty Lewis and Mitch Maxwell each had 2 assists.

February 21st, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Nick Henry 3 goals and 1 assist. Ty Lewis 3 assists. Ryan Lowney 2 assists. Utah was 3 for 7 on the power play.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - Utah 2 Wheeling 5.

Saturday, February 27th, 2021 - Utah at Wheeling. 5:10 pm.

Sunday, February 28th, 2021 - Utah at Wheeling. 2:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

Recent Transactions

Forward Riley Woods returned to the Grizzlies on February 22nd. Woods has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 9 games. Forwards Nick Henry and Ty Lewis were each reassigned to the Colorado Eagles this past Monday. Utah traded Defenseman Kris Myllari to the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations. Myllari had 1 goal and 2 assists in 17 games. On February 20th Forward Diego Cuglietta was traded to the Indy Fuel for the rights to Defenseman Connor McDonald, who is currently with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Hunter Miska Gets First NHL Win

Former Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska got his first NHL win last night, stopping 16 of 18 shots in a 3-2 game vs Arizona. Miska appeared in 3 games for Utah last season. He was the league's player of the week after winning back to back games for Utah against Orlando on November 22nd and 23rd. He was called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles the next week and everything has worked out well for Miska.

Expect Some Close Games This Weekend

16 of the 26 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. All 3 games last weekend were decided by 1 goal. 5 of the last 8 games have been 1 goal games. For Wheeling 13 of their 23 games have been decided by 1 goal. The Nailers are 5-4-4 in 1 goal contests, while Utah is 7-1-3-5.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Brad Barone is 53 minutes away from qualifying for league leading stats. His .935 save percentage would lead the league.. Matthew Boucher leads all rookies with 20 points and his 12 assists are tied for 2nd among rookies. Boucher's 80 shots on goal lead all rookies and Cedric Pare is 3rd in shots among rookies with 61. Hunter Skinner leads the league with 2 shootout goals. Lowney leads all league defenseman with 9 power play points.

Matthew Boucher Making Case for Rookie of the Year

Boucher was the league's player of the Week from January 18th-24th. He has 20 points in 21 games this season. Boucher leads the team in points (20), assists (12) and goals (8).

Matthew Boucher League Rankings Among Rookies

Points: 20 - 1st

Goals: 8 - Tied 1st

Assists: 12 - Tied 2nd.

Shots: 80 - 1st.

Utah Recent History vs Wheeling

It's the 3rd straight season where Utah has made a trip to Wheeling. Last season Brad Barone shined in his Grizzlies debut as he stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 Utah win on November 15th, 2019. Taylor Richart and Yuri Terao each scored goals for Utah. The Grizzlies also faced the Nailers on January 10th, 2019 as Utah won 3-0. JT Henke and Travis Barron each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Kevin Carr stopped 30 for 30 in a documentary worthy performance.

Utah Grizzlies (12-6-3-5, 32 points, .615 win %) @ Wheeling Nailers (6-13-4, 16 points, .348 Win%)

WesBanco Arena. February 27th, 2021. 5:10 pm MST. Mixlr.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 12-6-3-5

Home record: 8-3-1-3

Road record: 4-3-2-2

Win percentage: .615 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 32

Last 10: 5-2-0-3

Goals per game: 3.08 (6th in the league). Goals for: 80

Goals against per game: 3.08 (9th). Goals against: 80

Shots per game: 32.50 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.27 (5th).

Power Play: 24.8 % - 25 for 101 (1st). - Utah is 11 for 36 in the last 9 games.

Penalty Kill: 83.1 % - 74 for 89 (8th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4 (Tied for 9th)

Record When Scoring First: 8-3-1. Utah has scored first in 12 of the 26 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 4

Opposition 4 10

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (8)

Assists: Boucher (12)

Points: Boucher (20)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8) Jack Jenkins leads active Grizzlies skaters at +6.

PIM: Teigan Zahn (37)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (9)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (80)

Shooting Percentage: Joe Wegwerth (18.2%) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry (2)

Wins: Peyton Jones/Brad Barone (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.935)

Goals Against Average: Barone (1.93).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 27 30 22 1 0 80 Utah Grizzlies 292 295 237 21 845

Opposition 23 27 22 3 5 80 Opposition 233 287 209 27 756

