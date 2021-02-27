Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, February 27 at 7 PM

SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: Although the South Carolina Stingrays have pulled off two straight third period comebacks in Florida this week, they enter Saturday night's series finale with the Everblades without any wins to show for their efforts. The Rays are looking to change that and head home with a victory in the seventh meeting of the season between the two clubs at Hertz Arena. In Wednesday's opener, SC erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime but came up short in a shootout by a 4-3 score. Then on Friday, the Stingrays secured four goals in the third to force extra time, but once again fell in a shootout, 6-5. The Everblades have been the hottest team in the ECHL, winning nine consecutive games and securing points in 11 straight. Their last loss came to South Carolina in Estero on Jan. 29. Florida holds second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .796. The Everblades have the league's top offense, scoring four goals per game. SC ranks seventh in the league offensively, averaging 2.80 tallies per contest.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 27 games with a 21-5-0-1 record. The Blades have earned points in 11 straight games and are 12-2-0-1 at home this season. Their top offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 25 points in 27 games on 13 goals and 12 assists. Just behind him is forward Michael Huntebrinker, who has earned 24 points with a team-leading 14 goals as well as 10 assists. Forward Alex Kile has also reached the 20-point mark (9g, 13a), while attacker Levko Koper has 18 points (9g, 9a). Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 11 points (3g, 8a) as well as a league-high +25 rating. In the net, Jake Hildebrand leads the team with a 2.09 goals-against and a 0.931 save percentage while amassing a perfect 7-0-0 record.

