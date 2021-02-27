Mavericks Pull Even on Weekend Series with 3-1 Win

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers couldn't win back-to-back games at Cable Dahmer Arena, falling 3-1 to Kansas City on Saturday night.

Kansas City took advantage of a power-play filled opening 20 minutes, scoring the opening goal on the man advantage with 4:12 left in the period. Brodie Reid corralled the puck in the high slot before ripping it top shelf past Roman Durny, setting the score at 1-0.

Vincent Marleau leveled the game at 1-1 with his first professional goal - a wraparound tuck coming 2:50 into the middle frame of his second game. Marcus Crawford restored Kansas City's lead 1:02 into the back half of the contest, unleashing a shot off the post and past Durny.

Nick Pastujov picked up his own first professional goal with just under four minutes remaining, flinging a shot on a spinning chance, closing the game 3-1 in the Mavericks' favor.

The Oilers head back for a rubber match against the Mavericks at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow. Fans are encouraged to wear any Adam Pleskach apparel they have to celebrate the captain's achievement of playing 500 professional games.

