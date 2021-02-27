Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, February 27, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

February 27, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Promotions: Nickelodeon / Rugrats Night! Icemen will wear special Rugrats themed jerseys!

About Today's Game: The two teams will meet for the second of three meetings on the weekend. The Icemen saw their three-game win streak snapped last night with a 3-2 loss at Orlando. The Solar Bears raced out to a 3-0 first period lead. Jacksonville attempted to mount a comeback, outshooting Orlando 17-5 in the final period, but it would not be enough as the Solar Bears held on for the win.

Series History: The Icemen are 1-1-1-1 against Orlando this season. The Solar Bears lead the All-Time series 28-6-1-0.

About the Icemen: With a goal last night, Ara Nazarian has recorded a goal in three of his last four games....The Icemen remain second on the power play at home at 27.3 percent. Jacksonville's penalty kill is still ranked first overall in the ECHL at 89.5 percent.

About the Solar Bears: Forward Jake Coughler is currently riding four-game goal scoring streak.....J.J. Piccinich scored in last night's game and leads the Solar Bears in goals against Jacksonville with three....Tristan Langan leads Orlando with ....Mark Auk ranks fourth among league defensemen in scoring with 16 points.

Next Home Game

Sunday, February 28, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. - First Publix Family Fun Day of the season. The Icemen will debut this year's specialty Publix jerseys.

