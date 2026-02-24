POV: Son Heung-Min BATTLES Messi and Inter Miami in Front of 75,000 Fans!

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min's @LAFC battles Lionel Messi's @intermiamicf at the LA Coliseum in front of 75,673 fans for the season opener!







Major League Soccer Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.