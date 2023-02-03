Poulter Stops 49 In 5-2 Win Over Royals

February 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Isaac Poulter made 49 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 5-2.

Evan Barratt gave the Royals an early 1-0 lead with his fourth goal of the year. Charlie Gerard's shot went through goaltender Isaac Poulter and sat on the goal line before being tapped in by Barratt. The goal came just 2:44 into the game and the lone assist was given to Gerard on the shot.

Adirondack came back to tie the game at one later in the first. Shane Harper and Travis Broughman set up Patrick Grasso with a tap-in goal to even the score 1-1. The goal was Grasso's 19th of the year from Harper and Broughman at 11:17 of the first and the game was all square heading into the second.

The Thunder scored back-to-back goals in the second period to take a two-goal lead into the third. Jeff Taylor sent a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Nolan Maier for a 2-1 lead at 6:42 of the second. Xavier Parent was credited with the lone assist on Taylor's fourth goal of the year.

Just 35 seconds later, Matt Stief set up Ryan Smith at the side of the crease for a tap-in goal to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead. The goal was Smith's seventh of the year with assists from Stief and Cory Dennis at 7:17 and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the third.

Travis Broughman added to the lead early in the third period. Broughman dumped the puck into the zone, got his own rebound, and scored his sixth of the year at 1:46 of the third. Xavier Parent and Ryan Da Silva were awarded the assists for a 4-1 lead.

The Thunder took a four-goal lead as Shawn Weller tipped in his sixth of the year on the power play for a 5-1 advantage. Reading added a late goal in the 5-2 win.

Isaac Poulter stopped 49 shots in the Thunder's third win in a row.

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2023

