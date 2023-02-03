Growlers Outmuscle Mariners 3-1

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to five games with a tight 3-1 win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Zach O'Brien led the way offensively in his return to the lineup with a pair of goals before adding an assist on Jack Badini's empty net insurance marker. Dryden McKay made 24 saves to help secure the 3-1 victory.

These two teams square off same time on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - D. McKay

3. MNE - M. DiPietro

